Assassin's Creed Valhalla Reveals 30 Minutes of New Gameplay Footage

One of the big titles getting the spotlight at the Ubisoft Forward event was Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and in addition to the release date, we also got some new gameplay to tide us over until later in the year. More specifically, 30 minutes of raw gameplay footage. The last time we were promised new gameplay footage fans felt a little robbed, as the footage revealed consisted mostly of cinematics and not actual real-time gameplay. It seems Ubisoft took notes of how fans reacted last time because at the Ubisoft Forward the studio had actual real-time gameplay to show, giving us our best look at the anticipated game yet. You can check it out in the video above.

Valhalla will bring Vikings to the Assassin's Creed franchise, putting you in the shoes of Eivor, who will lead his people from the war-torn lands of Norway to the new frontiers of England to make a new home for his clan. The game will have a similar feel to Assassin's Creed Odyssey but will bring a bit more focus back to the franchise's stealth roots.

We still have lots of questions, including how this game will tie into the other games, both in the past and in the modern-day, especially with how Odyssey ended, but we'll have to wait a bit longer for those answers.

You can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia, and is set to release worldwide on November 17.

What did you think of the new gameplay? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.