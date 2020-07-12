Assassin's Creed Valhalla Release Date Revealed

A variety of Ubisoft games were on the menu as part of the studio's Ubisoft Forward event, and that included the highly anticipated next entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Assassin's Creed Valhalla. We knew Valhalla was going to be part of the presentation, and the main thing we were hoping to get was a firm release date. Luckily Ubisoft came through on that crucial detail, as by the end of the event we learned that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will hit PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on November 17th.

Now, we still don't know if it will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X at the same time, but we'll have a better idea once we know the release dates of both next-gen consoles. In the meanwhile, we have a new a gameplay trailer to enjoy, which you can catch at the top of the article.

Other games covered during the event included Trackmania, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Hyper Scape, and Watch Dogs: Legion, and you can check out more of our coverage right here.

Valhalla will bring Vikings to the Assassin's Creed franchise, putting you in the shoes of Eivor, who will lead his people from the war-torn lands of Norway to the new frontiers of England to make a new home for his clan. The game will have a similar feel to Assassin's Creed Odyssey but will bring a bit more focus back to the franchise's stealth roots.

You can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Are you excited for Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.