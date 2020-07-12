Ubisoft's big gaming event of the summer, Ubisoft Forward, is set to stream live later today in order to provide a look at what the company has been working on that is set to release in the near future. While a pre-show is set to show off news and odds and ends from already released titles like Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Just Dance 2020, The Division 2, and more, the "main show" will feature news about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and the recently revealed Hyper Scape in addition to "a few surprises."

More specifically, the pre-show is scheduled to begin today at 2PM ET/11AM PT while the main event will take place an hour later at 3PM ET/12PM PT. It's unclear just how long the main stuff might last, but given that the pre-show itself is an hour, it seems safe to assume that the rest of it will be an hour or less as well. We've embedded the YouTube livestream above for easy watching as well, so all you need to do is wait for it to start up.

Join us! Tune in to #UbiForward on July 12 for the hottest news and reveals, check the article for details 👇 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) July 6, 2020

As for what Ubisoft Forward will include, recent leaks have given some insight into what Ubisoft might actually reveal today. For example, we can likely expect the official release date reveal for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Additionally, Far Cry 6 will absolutely be revealed, as Ubisoft itself indicated as much after it first leaked online last week. This all happened in the wake of Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian) teasing his work on an upcoming game, which is apparently as Far Cry 6's antagonist.

Also of note, Ubisoft Forward will not address the recent allegations of sexual misconduct or resignations as, according to the company, it was taped in advance. It was announced late last night that several executives are leaving in the wake of the claims, and it remains to be seen if any further action will be taken though the company has stated that it is "committed to this process."

As of writing, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Far Cry 6, and Hyper Scape do not have confirmed release dates, though it is expected that one or more will be announced at Ubisoft Forward. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Ubisoft right here.

What are you most excited to check out later today? Any surprise announcements you think Ubisoft has actually kept under wraps? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

