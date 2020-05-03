Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Male and Female Protagonists Are Both Canon

✖

A whole slew of information was revealed about Assassin's Creed Valhalla last week, including that the upcoming video game would feature both a male and female version of its protagonist, Eivor. In the past, this sort of choice has traditionally meant there was a canonical version of the protagonist and a non-canonical version, but it would seem that Ubisoft is being a bit tricky here as it's been confirmed that both are actually canon in Valhalla.

When asked which of the protagonists -- male or female -- happened to be the canonical version, Assassin's Creed Valhalla narrative director Darby McDevitt made a rather cryptic comment that confirmed that both are actually canon, though he didn't explain how that works.

Both choices are canon, but we’re not going to spoil how we managed that trick until you play the game. 😎 — Darby McDevitt (@DarbyMcDevitt) April 30, 2020

Notably, Assassin's Creed Odyssey solved this problem by having the two protagonists be siblings, but Kassandra is the "canonical" choice given the official tie-in material. It sounds like Valhalla won't follow the exact same path given McDevitt's comments, but who knows how exactly what that means. Perhaps Eivor changes their gender around similar to tales of the Norse god Loki?

What do you think of what we've seen of Assassin's Creed Valhalla so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here is how Ubisoft describes the upcoming video game on its official website:

"Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Explore a beautiful, mysterious open world where you'll face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan's new settlement, and forge alliances to win glory and earn a place in Valhalla.

"England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?"

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release Holidays 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Assassin's Creed title right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.