Assassin's Creed Valhalla Fans Are in Love With The New Assassin
The Assassin's Creed franchise has always been known for its protagonists. The character Ezio, for example, has been one of the most beloved characters in gaming since his debut in Assassin's Creed II. As such, one of the most highly-anticipated elements of Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been the game's protagonist. Today, Ubisoft revealed several details about Valhalla, including the game's protagonist, Eivor. Perhaps unsurprisingly, fans of the franchise already seem to have some strong opinions on the character! Of course, fans won't know whether or not Eivor can stack up against the best assassins in the series until the game releases later this year.
The design seems like a hit!
my official statement on #AssassinsCreedValhalla is that the Eivor is hot and I will enjoy seeing him on my timeline— The Takashi Miike of Scammers (@therealdsube) April 30, 2020
A lot of fans are happy that the game will have a female protagonist option.
There’s a female protagonist in the new assassins creed thank god— mel (@reputatixns) April 30, 2020
Nothing wrong with that.
Ok ok ok I'm very excited for the new assassins creed game 👀👀👀 already preparing myself for the inevitable destruction of my feelings and also the big crush I will get for lady eivor— Morgai ✨ commissions open! (@m0rgai) April 30, 2020
Fans seem to be crushing in general, right now.
Female eivor
looks hot male eivor looks hot god I love fictional characters
.
Female eivor looks hot male eivor looks hot god I love fictional characters .— eivor stans hq (@aqent47) April 30, 2020
Definitely the reaction Ubisoft was hoping for.
I keep thinking about Eivor and #AssassinsCreedValhalla through out the day while working from home. I am so excited. pic.twitter.com/yOPvSMeJW2— m0nkz (@m0nkz90) April 30, 2020
VIking ninja would be a pretty cool combination, though.
I was excited about Assassins Creed Valhalla but then I worried they were going to make a viking ninja which wouldn't fit the viking way of fighting but after watching the trailer they kept it traditional so yea I'm onboard.— 𝕲𝖗𝖆𝖛𝖊𝖞𝖆𝖗𝖉 𝕿𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖇𝖆𝖉𝖔𝖚𝖗 (@ItsAGilby) April 30, 2020
It's true.
I haven't played Assassins Creed since AC3 but they always had some of the best character design of AAA games— Greeble (@dondeafaz) April 30, 2020
Not everyone loves those designs, though.
I saw the assassins creed trailer and... jeez the main characters look so generic! Theres nothing redeemable about the design. Like Ezio's 4 example that will be remembered anywhere. Just look the collectors edition. What a generic garbage— Or10n_S11v3rh4nd (@Or10nS) April 30, 2020
