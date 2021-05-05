Assassin's Creed Valhalla Leaks Reveal First Look at Lion Mount, Dragon Skin, and More

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has already revealed plenty of new content for the game, including new mounts, new armor, modes, and more. Now the game is getting even more new content, and it's easily some of the coolest yet. A new leak from Lexar's Games reveals some of the new additions coming to the game, including a new armor set, an amazing new Lion mount, a new Dragon skin for Synin, and more. The video first reveals the new Knight of the Round Table armor set as well as new weapons, including a new sword titled The Nameless and a new Shield titled the Dragonguard. Once equipped the armor looks pretty slick, especially the helmet when combined with a cloak.

The shield features twin dragons, one on either half in red and blue, and the sword looks pretty epic as well, but neither holds a candle to the Lion mount. Seriously, it's like Valhalla meets Narnia's Aslan, and this is easily one of the coolest mounts in the game. The best part is the Lion mount also roars, which we hear in the video.

Next we see another Synin Dragon skin, and this one takes on the elements of a fire dragon, with wings that appear almost like molten lava. There is another dragon skin in the game, but this one is even better than the original.

We also see the new Basim outfit on display, as well as new Egyptian Armor and tattoos. There's a lot to get excited about, and you can check it all out in the video above.

You can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, Stadia, and Luna.

What do you think of the new Lion mount? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!