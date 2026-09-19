Ubisoft Games Now Selling for Under $3 in New 40th Anniversary Sale

Thrifty PC players are no stranger to Steam practically giving away games. From its big, seasonal sales to its ubiquitous price-slashing fests, Valve’s digital storefront is typically the first place gamers go when they want to save money on their favorite pastime. But it seems Steam will have some stiff competition from Ubisoft, at least for the next month during the publisher’s 40th Anniversary sale.

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Now through October 13th, the French publisher/developer is cutting prices across its massive library of first-party titles with all the aggression of a wrist blade-wielding assassin. With reductions ranging from 10% to 90% – including dozens of discounts on entries from their most popular flagship franchises – there’s pretty much something for everyone who owns a PC.

That last point is especially important, as the massive sale’s one major caveat is that it only applies to the PC versions of the participating titles. With that disclaimer out of the way (sorry, console gamers), let’s dive into our digital wallets and dig into the deals.

If you’ve been holding out for a sale on the latest Assassin’s Creed title, the well-received remake of fan-favorite pirate-themed entry Black Flag is selling for $53.99. Not exactly a jaw-dropping discount, but given that it was already selling below the $70 standard, the extra 10% isn’t terrible. And, if it’s the deluxe edition you’re looking to plunder, it’s received a better, 15% reduction, bringing it down to $59.49.

A much better offer for fans of the sneaky, throat-slitting series is the whopping 60% taken off its last mainline entry, 2025’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The feudal Japan-inspired installment’s standard edition can be secured for $28, while its digital deluxe and premium versions can be scooped up for $36 and $49.50, respectively.

Older, but arguably better AC installments, Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla are a steal at $12 or less. Meanwhile, Far Cry 6 – the sandbox shooter series’ most recent release – is just $6, while the franchise-reviving classic Far Cry 3 can be yours for a fiver.

But these deals barely scratch the surface of the wallet-friendly offers. Whether you want to add all six mainline Splinter Cell entries to your library for under $20, or finally see what all the fuss is about and grab cult-favorite Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition for $11.99, now’s the time. Heck, if you were on the fence about Star Wars Outlaws or Avatar Frontiers of Pandora – two titles that are much better than you were led to believe – your decision’s now a no-brainer, as both currently hover just above $20.

On top of the standard price cuts, Ubisoft is sweetening the deal with a free game and additional reduction. The former is For Honor, which costs absolutely nothing – down from its usual $30 – until September 28th, while the latter is an extra 20% off (on select titles) applied at checkout with code UBI40.

Ubisoft has plenty of promising projects in the pipeline, but the publisher has also given a heads-up that 2026 will be pretty sparse while they work on those upcoming games. Aside from December’s Rayman Legends Retold, there’s indeed little on the Ubi front for fans to look forward to in the near future. So if you want to satisfy your Assassin’s Creed, The Division, or Far Cry fix – and save a bundle in the process – Ubisoft’s 40th Anniversary sale is just begging to take your money.