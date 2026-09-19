Insomniac Games Just Patched Wolverine’s Most Controversial Feature & Full Fix Is Coming

Marvel’s Wolverine may have sold relatively well since launching on September 15th, but that hasn’t shielded it from criticism. Many have been ripping it apart online for various reasons, and perhaps the most common complaint revolves around its notorious blue gas that guides the player by the nose. But that gas is now slightly less noxious, thanks to a recent patch.

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Insomniac Games released the Marvel’s Wolverine 1.001.005 update late on September 18th. The patch notes are short, but they explain how the hotfix “adjusts the presentation of the Scent Trails and Audio Sense indicators, including reduced opacity to make these visuals less intense.” Essentially, the pervasive scent trails are a smidge harder to ignore.

The above Reddit post from user GameRollGTA demonstrates this hotfix in action, comparing scenes from the game before and after the patch. The blue gas is still present in the latest version, but it is more transparent.

They are tied to other systems in places and with so many people playing we have to be deliberate in testing to not introduce new bugs or break people. Thank you for patience — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) September 19, 2026

But just cranking up the opacity on the scent trails isn’t going to please everyone. The update also notes how Insomniac is still evaluating the Senses in the game and that includes “exploring toggleable options for a future update.” There’s no time table for this potential update with the toggle, though.

Community and marketing director James Stevenson expanded upon this on social media. When asked about a toggle, he said it is more complicated than it seems.

“They are tied to other systems in places and with so many people playing we have to be deliberate in testing to not introduce new bugs or break people,” said Stevenson. “Thank you for patience.”

The blue scent trails have been widely and repeatedly panned. While some people are clearly cherry-picking glitches and scenes to post rage bait, many critics and players alike who are not jumping on the hate bandwagon have shown disdain for Marvel’s Wolverine‘s aggressive hand-holding.

Instead of letting players find their way, the game leads players around by the nose in many instances. It’s an extension of the pervasive criticism around yellow paint that a ton of games use to guide players around in increasingly detailed and busy environments. It seems as though PlayStation’s recent spat of widely detested decisions like ending disc production and attempting to cancel Physint has supercharged this hatred of overly guided AAA games, leading to the outsized hate campaign against Marvel’s Wolverine. Other PlayStation games like God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West have been accused of guiding players too heavily at times, but Marvel’s Wolverine is clearly getting the most heat for it, partially because it is much harder to ignore. For now, at least.

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