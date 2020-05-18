Assassin's Creed Valhalla's World Is Apparently Bigger Than Odyssey's

✖

Is Assassin's Creed Valhalla's world really going to be bigger than Assassin's Creed Odyssey's? While Ubisoft has certainly revealed a good deal about the upcoming video game, there is still plenty that we don't know. But if the translation of an interview with one of Ubisoft's producers is to be believed, it would appear that the size of Valhalla's Viking-inspired world will actually be bigger than that of Assassin's Creed Odyssey's Ancient Greece. If true, that'd be wild, because Odyssey feels absolutely huge.

This news comes by way of an interview (in French) from YouTuber Julien Chièze with Ubisoft producer Julien Laferrière. According to a translation of their conversation, when Chièze asks how the world of Valhalla compares to what came before, Laferrière states that it is "probably a bit larger than Assassin's Creed Odyssey."

Ubisoft had previously confirmed that the map for the upcoming video game was "quite large." Assassin's Creed Valhalla's creative director Ashraf Ismail had said that Valhalla focuses on "four major kingdoms of England during this time period: Wessex, Northumbria, East Anglia, and Mercia" in addition to Norway.

Here is how Ubisoft describes the upcoming video game on its official website:

"Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Explore a beautiful, mysterious open world where you'll face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan's new settlement, and forge alliances to win glory and earn a place in Valhalla.

"England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?"

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release Holidays 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. One store listing indicated that folks can expect the video game to release in October, but that has yet to be confirmed. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Assassin's Creed title right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of Assassin's Creed Valhalla so far? How big of a world would you want to play in?

