Assassin's Creed Valhalla Release Date Reportedly Revealed

The release date of Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- the new Assassin's Creed gaming coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC -- has reportedly been leaked. The leak comes way of a retailer who seemingly posted a listing for the release date early. According to the retailer, the new cross-gen game is poised to release this October, or more specifically October 16, 2020, which is a Friday. On the surface level this date checks out.

For one, the last few Assassin's Creed games have released in October. Meanwhile, October 16 is a Friday, the most common day of the week for big games to release. That said, if this date is accurate, it would seemingly confirm the game will launch before the next-gen consoles arrive. In other words, the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game will release before the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions release. And this makes sense. Doing it this way, you essentially get two different launch days.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a major grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if everything here is accurate, it's also subject to change. That said, everything here does seem to pass the sniff test.

Thankfully, we may not have to wait much longer to get an official release date. Assassin's Creed Valhalla's gameplay is poised to debut this Thursday, and there's a solid chance we will get a release date alongside this reveal.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox, and PC. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch:

"In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in your quest to earn your place among the gods in Valhalla."

