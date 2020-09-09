Assassin's Creed Valhalla Reveals New Release Date

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and Ubisoft has surprised fans by revealing it will be releasing a little early. The original release date for Valhalla was November 17th, but Ubisoft has decided to bump that release date up to November 10th. The official Assassin's Creed account shared the news on social media, and the move seems tied to the recently revealed release date of the Xbox Series X, which was revealed just the other day to be on the 10th. It remains to be seen when the PS5 will release, but we don't expect it to move again if Sony's console is released on a different day. If it is on the same day though, Valhalla will benefit from a lot of hype on launch day.

You can find the official post from Ubisoft below, which also revealed that you can upgrade your Xbox One version of Valhalla to the Xbox Series X version at no extra cost.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla launches with Xbox Series X | S on November 10, 2020.

Build the legend of a Viking raider on any console.

Upgrade from Xbox One to Xbox Series X at no additional cost. pic.twitter.com/dGukVP5U8g — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 9, 2020

This is a smart move on Ubisoft's part, as it only benefits them to get their game in front of people as they grab that new shiny console. For those unfamiliar with the game, you can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on October 10th.

Are you excited for Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!