Total War: Warhammer 3’s Huge Siege Rework Will Be Playable Soon

The community team working on Total War: Warhammer 3 has announced that a massive rework to Sieges is in its final stages before players can get their hands on it. Warhammer 3 players will soon be able to access a beta version of the new rework for Sieges when it makes its way to the Steam platform. During a two-week testing period, players will have the opportunity to provide their feedback and influence the developers’ decision on which changes will ultimately be adopted.

In a public community post released Wednesday, Senior Community Manager Steve Coleman outlined the motivation behind the rework and announced essential dates for players to keep track of.

“Our goal here, in simple terms, is to make sieges more fun, and you are an invaluable part of making that happen through the Proving Grounds,” wrote Coleman. “We want to make sure we’re making valuable, meaningful changes to the game and your feedback is crucial to us achieving this – we won’t roll out any changes to the base game until we’re totally happy with the response from you, the players!”

Although the post does not provide much information about the beta just yet, an upcoming livestream on Twitch will delve into the details about what it entails. Warhammer players who are interested in the rework will want to tune into the official Total War Twitch Channel on July 17th at 4:30 am EST/1:30 am PST to find out everything that is in store regarding the beta period.

The revealed changes to sieges fell into five main categories in the post, which included:

Pocket Ladders Removal Siege Equipment Rebalance Defensive Adjustments Improvements to Battle AI Siege Map Improvements

Battle Team lead Milcha Vasilev emphasized in the post that these categories are merely the “first steps” towards a “long-lasting effort to improve the game.” The team hopes that this two-week period, during which developers and the community zero in on feedback, will yield a substantive “wish list” of things to implement to improve sieges where players need them to be.

The Siege feature has been a long-criticized weakness of the Warhammer experience. Some players find Sieges unfun, underutilized by the AI, and detracting from the game’s immersion.

The tower defense simulator is silly and not thematic with TWW or Warhammer fantasy at all. Make sieges epic like Helms Deep. — The Beacons Are Lit 🇺🇸 (@WestResists) July 16, 2025

Unfortunately, the problems players have with Sieges may require more than just a simple solution. The developers have attempted to balance the feature in the years preceding this, yet these changes never alleviated player complaints.

“I’ve quite literally never fought a defensive Siege battle in Warhammer 3 on a walled settlement. Not a single time in any of my campaigns. Ever,” said Total War and Warhammer creator milkandcookiesTW in a 2023 YouTube video titled “The Siege System in Warhammer 3 is a Disaster.”

While the removal of the dreaded pocket ladders and the other mentioned changes will likely assuage many players’ top concerns, other players simply don’t like the mechanics behind the feature in general. Resolving sieges without heavy losses can sometimes be a tedious affair, and players often resort to cheesy tactics just to avoid engaging with the mechanic altogether. Hopefully, the developers and players can find a solution to Sieges that can redeem their reputation in Total War: Warhammer 3.