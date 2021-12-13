Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Reveals Kassandra’s Return in Crossover Stories

There are so many beloved Assassins in Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise, but for quite a few people (including yours truly), Kassandra from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is definitely one of the elites towards the top of the all-time list. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Eivor is pretty great too, so why not bring them together for a new adventure? That’s what Ubisoft thought too, and now fans are getting that dream team-up with Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories, a new two-pronged adventure coming to Valhalla and Odyssey, and the best part is both will be completely free when they hit platforms on December 14th. You can find even more images on the next slide!

Crossover Stories will have the immortal Kassandra making her way through time to Eivor’s doorstep, and they aren’t the only recognizable faces fans will see from Odyssey, as Barnabas and more will also be along for the ride. These two new adventures will come with two new islands to explore and a new story that will give fans insight into what Kassandra will do with her immortal life and what happens when two legendary assassins meet.

The two stories are titled Those Who Are Treasured (Odyssey) and A Fated Encounter (Valhalla), and you can access them after Odyssey Chapter 1 and reaching Settlement Level 4 in Valhalla respectively.

For Kassandra, she has struggled to find a new purpose in life after becoming immortal with the staff of Hermes, but she is given some direction when some familiar faces point her towards helping to hunt Isu artifacts. Eivor meanwhile is on a mission to help the villagers and the island deal with a threat from a piece of Eden, and that’s when Kassandra and Eivor cross paths. They will battle a bit after some misunderstandings and a poorly translated dream, but ultimately they will team up to defend the Isle of Skye.

Players will be able to continue their journey with the characters they picked, but Kassandra will be the default character Eivor encounters on the Isle of Skye.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, Stadia, and Luna. Crossover Stories hits platforms on December 14th.

Are you excited for Crossover Stories? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Assassin’s Creed with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

