Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.3.0 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

The latest and greatest update to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Title Update 1.3.0, is officially here! The update today is fairly beefy with patch sizes ranging from 6.85 GB all the way to 31.37 FB, depending on your platform of choice. It adds supports to the upcoming DLC expansion The Siege of Paris, which is set to launch on August 12th, as well as the new limited-time event Sigrblot Festival in addition to a number of features like level scaling and a whole mess of bug fixes.

You can check out the full patch notes for yourself, straight from the source, below:

NEW CONTENT

The Siege of Paris – Expansion 2

Added support for The Siege of Paris, preparing the game for the expansion release on August 12. (a separate download is required on release day.)

Sigrblot Festival Sigrblot Festival is a new time-limited event from July 29-August 19. Partake in new festivities and quests to receive exclusive festival rewards (including a one-handed sword!!) Players must reach England and complete one of the first two narrative arcs (Grantebridgescire OR Ledecestrescire) and be at least Settlement Level 2 to participate in the Sigrblot Festival.

Level Scaling We added a new menu option to the game to adjust NPC levels to your liking. You may choose from the following options: Off = Scaling is turned off; enemies appear exactly as prescribed in the region description. Default = Lower enemies are brought up to 50 power levels under the player’s level (How the game is intended to be played). Constant = Enemies will be at least the same power level of the player. Harder = Enemies will be 30+ power levels above the player. Nightmarish = Enemies will be 60+ power levels above the player. Note: Boss encounters and game modes will not be impacted by this as they have their own intended difficulty settings.

Skill Tree Update The Skill Tree has improved visibility for new skills added throughout the post-launch. We’ve added an option that will auto-acquire all the skill nodes required to reach the currently highlighted node (if you have enough skill points available).

New Skills

RAVEN Light Fingered: Eivor will now automatically pick up nearby loot with a quick flick of the wrist (without having to press the interact button). Thrill of War: Gain adrenaline as long as you remain in conflict.

BEAR Heidrun Slam: Press R2 while sprinting to knock enemies back with a powerful knee slam. Idunn's Heart: Passively regenerate recent health loss after a short delay.

WOLF Survival Instinct: When at less than a third of health, hold -> for partial healing (Exchange adrenaline for health). Wolf Warrior: Your damage increases the lower your health.



GAME IMPROVEMENTS

WRATH OF THE DRUIDS – EXPANSION 1

Addressed:

Priest's body would be missing in Flann Over Ireland.

Cage cannot be opened to free the prisoners in Tuam caves.

Only minor runes inside chests in Ireland.

Shelf not movable in Cashelore.

Cutscene didn’t start when sieging the church in The Scourging of Snakes.

Couldn’t confirm kill on The Ash.

Missing sound and subtitles within Wrath of the Druids.

King's Pass not collectible if the Raid is not also completed at the same time.

Couldn’t collect the prison key in Courting the Kings.

Barid vanished in Flann Over Ireland.

Thorstein teleported back to the cave in the Snaring Thorstein.

Couldn't progress when the Puca was killed in Into the Fog.

MAIN GAME

Quests, World Events, and Side Activities

Addressed:

Infinite Loading screens during various quests.

Couldn’t complete War of the Collectors, Aelfred’s Jewels, Saint Faith, The Lost Drengir of Ragnar Lothbrok, Lamb Chops, Splitting Hares world events.

Faravid wouldn’t get on the horse in This Son of Jorvik *This Son of Jorvik indeed*

Catching the fish with weapons wouldn’t count towards quest objective in Bloody Path to Peace.

Couldn’t fight Leofrith in Heavy is the Head.

Sigurd didn’t follow Eivor in A Brother’s Keeper. *More like A Brother’s Leaver*

Objective didn’t appear in Twists and Turns *this is how the turn tables*

Issues interacting with Petra in the settlement.

Eivor died upon arrival in Hordafylke in The Road to Valhalla.

Hunter House world event didn’t trigger.

Hunter & Warlock NPCs missing for The Plight of the Warlock.

The Banshee world event couldn’t be started or completed.

Couldn’t progress in the Mistress of the Iron Wood world event.

Couldn’t interact with the seer in Of Blood and Gods.

Reaching Hunwald’s house didn’t update the Homecoming quest objective.

The boss didn’t take damage at the start of Extended Family.

Hunwald was un-interactable during the Salve for a Fresh Wound.

Map marker appeared out of bounds in Fiery Ambush.

Couldn’t interact with Soma or Guthrum in Holy Day.

Players desynced at the start of the fight in King Killer.

Couldn’t confirm kill in the Reaver of the South.

Couldn’t complete The Lost Drengir of Ragnar Lothbrok.

Guthrum didn’t move in Kingdom’s End.

Couldn’t collect the key from a body during Pilgrimage to St. Albanes.

Edmund was missing in Puppets and Prisoners.

Couldn’t confirm kill against Gotafrid Fair-Robes & Nokkfylla Shine-Eye.

NPC with the coin didn’t spawn or targets didn’t appear for the arrow challenge in Firing the Arrow.

Stuck between Binding Fate and Of Blood and Gods. *A Binding Fate, indeed*

Black screen during Baker’s Plaint.

Couldn’t interact with Halfdan in War in the North.

Graphics, Audio, and Animation

Addressed:

Various graphics and lighting issues.

Various animation and clipping issues.

Various issues with missing SFX.

Various issues relating to Audio Menu Narration.

River Raids, Jomsvikings, Raids

Addressed:

Appropriate rewards not being provided after completing a Raid.

Rations not healing the proper amount of health for Jomsviking.

Mastery Challenge

Addressed:

Ability to access restricted areas in Mastery Challenge.

Guards could be unreachable in Mastery Challenge.

Player being detected from a stealth bush in the Wenlocan Raven trial.

Reduced the possibility of doubling Armor sets that were acquired from the Store after completing the Mastery Challenge onboarding quest.

Unlocked medals remaining after loading an older save game.

Trouble entering stealth mode in some bushes.

Gameplay, Combat, and AI

Addressed:

Fire weapons not setting NPCs or combustibles on fire.

Enemies not taking proper damage from level 2 Incendiary Powder Trap ability.

NPCs no longer attacking if they were ambushed by a snake. Snake 1, Human 0

Extended flail combo dealt more damage than intended.

Sickle Combo Attacks didn't register properly.

Various issues with the Viking Salute ability.

Various issues causing the extended flail combo to do more damage than intended.

Ostara items missing following Title Update 1.2.2.1.

World

Addressed:

Instances where Eivor, NPCs, or the long ship would get stuck.

Instances with misplaced or floating objects or textures.

User Interface/HUD

Addressed:

Numerous UI/HUD issues.

Numerous localization issues.

Trouble exiting Photo mode using the ESC button.

Some icons not adapting for color-blind modes.

Silver Booster not applying correctly when looting low value items.

System

Benchmark is not functional when the game path contains non-ASCII symbols.

Performance and Stability

Improved performance and stability.

As noted above, Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Title Update 1.3.0 is now available. The next major DLC expansion, The Siege of Paris, is officially set to launch on August 12th. The first DLC expansion, Wrath of the Druids, is available now. Ubisoft recently announced that the title would receive even further ongoing support in the form of further expansions, though nothing but a teaser for all of that has been released as of yet. Assassin's Creed Valhalla itself is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Assassin's Creed Valhalla right here.

What do you make of the new update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Are you looking forward to the new content? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!