Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris DLC Release Date Announced

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla developer Ubisoft has officially announced that the next major DLC expansion, The Siege of Paris, will release on August 12th. This is just a week from the date that had previously leaked, and given the proximity, there is every possibility that August 5th was the target previously. As the name of the DLC expansion implies, players will be able to take Eivor to explore Francia and take part in battles there against Charles the Fat.

"Set in Francia, this new adventure will set Eivor on a dangerous path full of gripping questlines across the Frankish countryside, towards one of the most infamous conquest battles in Viking history," Ubisoft's description of the new DLC expansion reads. "Players will get their hands on new weapons, abilities, gear, and skills to take on new enemy types. The Siege of Paris will also mark the return of Infiltration Missions, directly inherited from long-time, fan-favorite Black Box Missions. Here, players will have the liberty to choose the best way to eliminate their designated target."

Sharpen your axe and prepare for war! The Sigrblot Season kicks off this week with a new time-limited festival, activities & more! 🤩 Sigrblot Festival (July 29-Aug 19)

🎁 1H sword as reward

🔥 The Siege of Paris (Aug 12) #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 26, 2021

As noted above, Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next major DLC expansion, The Siege of Paris, is officially set to launch on August 12th. The first DLC expansion, Wrath of the Druids, is available now. Ubisoft recently announced that the title would receive even further ongoing support in the form of further expansions, though nothing but a teaser for all of that has been released as of yet. Assassin's Creed Valhalla itself is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Assassin's Creed Valhalla right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of the new The Siege of Paris DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla so far? Are you excited to check it out in August? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!