Assassin's Creed Valhalla Receives New Update Fixing Quests, Patch Notes Revealed

Some Assassin's Creed Valhalla players have been running into some troublesome issues in the game lately that have prevented them from advancing onward in a handful of quests. Fortunately, the team at Ubisoft has heard the complaints from players in this regard and has now released a new hotfix that should hopefully rectify the problem for good.

To be specific, four different quests have been giving players issues in Assassin's Creed Valhalla recently -- Old Wounds, Unholy Father, The Thegn of Lincoln, and Falling Stars. Each of the four quests has had a distinct problem of its own which is where the annoyance for many has been found. Old Wounds and The Thegn of Lincoln wouldn't allow Eivor to interact with certain other key characters. In Unholy Father, this problem was also found with an unnamed NPC. And in Falling Stars, one key character sometimes wouldn't follow the player which would keep things from continuing onward.

Now that this new hotfix has arrived, though, each of the four quests in Assassin's Creed Valhalla should be able to be seen through to the end. To make sure that your own version of the game has been fixed, however, Ubisoft says you'll first need to create a manual save and then shut down Assassin's Creed Valhalla entirely. Once you do this, reload your save and all four quests should now work perfectly.

This fix should be live right now across all of Assassin's Creed Valhalla's platforms, which includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Conversely, if you'd like to read more about the game's latest update, you can check it out right here.

The full patch notes for this update, along with recommendations from Ubisoft, can be found down below!

Unable to proceed with Old Wounds Cannot interact with Estrid

Unable to proceed with Unholy Father Cannot interact with NPC

Unable proceed with The Thegn of Lincoln Cannot interact with Aelfgar

Unable to complete Falling Stars mystery Ysane doesn’t follow the player



If you are unable to progress with the respective quests after launching and loading the save game, please follow the below steps:

Create a manual save Close the game entirely, then launch it again Load the created save You should now be able to proceed with the respective quest

Important: If you reload the game before proceeding with the respective quest, you'll have to relaunch the game application before being able to proceed with the quest.