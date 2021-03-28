Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update Adds Removed Content

✖

A new Assassin's Creed Valhalla update has been released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC that adds back the content the last update removed because the update before broke the game when adding it. If that sounds confusing it's because it kind of is.

Last week, Assassin's Creed Valhalla update 1.2 released adding a plethora of content. Then, a few days later, some of this content was removed because it was causing the game to crash. More specifically, the settlement decorations and Ostara Festival quests involving decorations were all removed, making them no longer completable. That said, with the latest update, all of this content has been added back, and now said content shouldn't crash the game.

"We'll be deploying an update tomorrow, March 26 at 12:00 PM UTC, to address the crashes faced by players since the release of the Ostara Festival," writes Ubisoft. "Settlement decorations and decoration quests will be reactivated with this update."

For now, it remains to be seen if the update will properly and fully fix the crashing issues involving the Ostara Festival. That said, judging by the replies to the tweet above, this won't be enough. Players, or at least some players, aren't very pleased with the state of the game, and this update will not fix this.

