‘Assassin’s Creed’ and ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Collide With This Western Concept Art

With Red Dead Redemption 2 out now, a lot of gamers, artists, and developers have the Wild West on their brains. With Assassin’s Creed Odyssey also continuing to do well, it was only natural for the two to finally meet. Thanks to one talented concept artist, we’ve got our look at what could have been with this fan-created western Assassin’s Creed game: Gold Rush.

Assassin’s Creed: Gold Rush is entirely fan-made but man, was it made well. From the concept designs alone, we’d love to see this idea see fruition – it would certainly be a dramatic shift from previous histories revisited.

The artist in question is Gislaine Avila and this Brazilian artist definitely knew the best way to make this idea come to life:

According to the artist, “Hey guys… this is my latest finished personal project; an Assassin’s Creedin the Old West! With all the hype between Assassins Creed Odyssey and and Red Dead Redemption 2, I tried mix this to games. This story happens in the ‘California Gold Rush’, that is quickly mentioned in one of the AC games.”

You can see even more of her incredible artwork right here over at her ArtStation.

Though we don’t have a western tale in the Assassin’s Creed line (yet), we do still have Odyssey that recently dropped a ton of new content for players to enjoy. You can read more about what’s new and exciting with the latest patch right here. You can also learn about our thoughts on the Greecian adventure below:

“All in all, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a game changer for the franchise. Visually, narratively, historically – there isn’t a single thing I would want to change. Maybe my inner Dragon Age lover would have loved to be able to customize the look of my Kassandra, but that’s a silly little ‘What If’ and in no way damped my enjoyment,” reads our review.

“The story was thrilling, heartbreaking at times, and progressive in a way that kept me engaged. Dynamic, immersive, and filled with choice, consequence, and the tumultuous tale of human love, loss, and lessons learned.”