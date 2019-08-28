Astral Chain Has A Hidden 16-Bit Style Minigame

Astral Chain is set to release this year via the Nintendo Switch, but before it does, Nintendo and director Takahisa Taura have a tease for fans looking forward to the character action game. More specifically, Taura — via an official Nintendo Twitter account — has teased players that there’s a special and hidden 16-bit-style minigame within Astral Chain.

“There are a variety of missions in Astral Chain, including a hidden 16-bit-style minigame,” writes Taura on Twitter. “I like it a lot since you can feel some nice nostalgia while you recover mentally from the all the fighting. I hope you’ll try to find it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Mr. Taura’s Case Files 10]

“There are a variety of missions in #ASTRALCHAIN, including a hidden 16-bit-style minigame. I like it a lot since you can feel some nice nostalgia while you recover mentally from the all the fighting. I hope you’ll try to find it.” pic.twitter.com/HoAs6cQ8mx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 27, 2019

Astral Chain is set to release this Friday on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch. For those that don’t know: it’s from developer PlatinunGames, the makers of titles like NieR: Automata, Bayonetta, Vanquish, and Metal Gear Rising.

“Astral Chain is an ambitious game that gives players almost too many options,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Whether you decide to stick to the captivating storyline or want to fill up your photo album with pictures of your Neuron co-workers or decide to clean up the streets of all that pesky Red Shift (that only you can see), you’ll easily lose yourself in the beautiful world of the game. Astral Chain pushes the boundaries of what an action game can be, but it doesn’t get so experimental that it loses sight of its goal — which is to present an intriguing and layered story while giving players lots of horrifying monsters to kill.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Nintendo. Will you be picking up Astral Chain this week when it releases on Switch?