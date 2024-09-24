Astro Bot Already Getting Stellar Blade, Helldivers 2 DLC Soon

Astro Bot is already getting its very first DLC within the next couple of months, Team Asobo and PlayStation announced this week. The first add-on the PlayStation 5 exclusive will welcome bots from both Helldivers 2 and Stellar Blade, two games that released for the PlayStation 5 this year as console exclusives from third-party developers Arrowhead Game Studios and Shift Up, respectively. Both received widespread praise and encompass two completely different genres the PlayStation platform caters to, so they make for perfect starts for post-launch Astro Bot content.

The Astro Bot DLC was first revealed in the State of Play event PlayStation held for September. A quick teaser trailer showed off some of Astro Bot's rambunctious fun before showing two different bots that looked like a Helldiver from Helldivers 2 and Eve from Stellar Blade. Most games featured in Astro Bot included several bots from the different franchises, so it's possible that we'll see more bots than just these two shown in the teaser below, but we won't know for sure until the add-on releases.

As for those release plans, Team Asobo said the Astro Bot DLC will be free, and it'll be available at some point in Fall 2024. Given that fall just got underway, we shouldn't have too much longer to wait until Helldivers 2, Stellar Blade, and perhaps more are in Astro Bot.

In case you haven't played them, all three of the games are fantastic, but Astro Bot is the most recent of the three and is being regarded as one of the best games of the year already. Our review of the PS5 exclusive praised its ingenuity and the vast collection of PlayStation characters that serve as a walk down memory lane for longtime fans.

"Despite having high expectations for Astro Bot, Team Asobi still found a way to surpass all of my hopes," our review said. "This isn't just one of the best games of 2024, it's one of the best platformers that I have played in the last decade. Those who have a long attachment to PlayStation or just a simple love for games of this genre cannot let Astro Bot pass them by."

Astro Bot's DLC featuring Helldivers 2 and Stellar Blade will be out this fall.