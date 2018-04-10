Rumor: First Games For Atari VCS Possibly Revealed

There’s been a lot of talk as of late revolving around Atari’s return to the console market, with its previously named AtariBox, which will now be known as the Atari VCS – similar in name to a console it released back in the 70’s. (By the way, it stands for Video Computer System, so you can tell it’s taking the nostalgic route.)

But up until this point, we’ve gotten only hints in regards to what kind of games the system would be able to run. This recently posted FAQ did give us an idea of what kind of games could run on the machine, but there wasn’t much of a specific list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, a Twitter user by the name of Pixelpar, who has correctly nailed “leaked” information in the past, has noted that the company expects to have a full reveal “very soon,” and has also managed to dig up a list of the first games that will be available for the system.

According to the tweet, which you can see below, the first titles that will be playable on the system are ports of classic Atari 2600 and Atari 7800 games, including Xevious, Pac-Man, Galaxian and Dig-Dug. What’s more, it appears that Activision is on board with the project, as a number of its classic games have also been named, including Atari 2600 favorites like Kaboom!, Stampede, River Raid, Pressure Cooker and H.E.R.O.

The following games have been rated for the Atari 2600 (it’ll be Atari VCS). Expect a game reveal, release date, and preorder date very soon. • XEVIOUS

• STAMPEDE

• RIVER RAID

• PRESSURE COOKER

• KABOOM!

• PAC-MAN

• GALAXIAN

• H.E.R.O

• DIG DUG pic.twitter.com/PhuBgxOCBx — Pixelpar (@pixelpar) April 9, 2018

Now, this is a mock-up image that Pixelpar posted, and not official from Atari (you can kind of tell with how Kaboom!‘s letters are spread out on the box), but this does note that the system will be all about its classic games, as well as new releases.

As you can see from the tweet, Pixelpar also said that a “game reveal, release date, and preorder date” are coming “very soon,” but stopped just short of saying anything else specifically.

Considering that the system was supposed to release in spring 2018, it seems rather timely that Atari may be prepping for an official announcement. But it hasn’t said anything about this particular tweet or the games mentioned within it, so, as always, take it with a grain of salt until they say anything.

We’ll let you know when Atari makes an announcement regarding the VCS, including its release date and, more importantly, price.

It’ll release sometime this year.