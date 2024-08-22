Rebellion Sets Release Window for Atomfall at Gamescom

During the Xbox @ Gamescom livestream earlier today, independent studio Rebellion unveiled a new trailer for their upcoming single player survival-action game, Atomfall, as well as setting a release window for the game of March 2025. Atomfall was first revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase in June of this year, Atomfall will be available day one on Game Pass and on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The new trailer for Atomfall opens in the style of a classic 1950s news reel, offering a closer look at the game’s setting in the North of England. Atomfall is inspired by the real-life events of the 1957 Windscale disaster, with its story picking up five years later in a fictionalized quarantine zone that encompasses a rolling countryside, valleys, caves and even a picturesque English village. While on the surface this may be a setting suitable for a postcard, the reality is the land is a hostile landscape that hides a dark mystery. To uncover the mystery of what happened at Windscale, players will navigate player encampments, search abandoned bunkers below ground, and pagan ruins, all while wielding your trusty metal detector to help you uncover secrets hiding beneath the surface.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The newest Atomfall trailer’s description continues to read, “Central to the dark mystery is the host of eccentric characters and cryptic organizations that inhabit the quarantine zone. These individuals have been cut off from the outside world for years and left to their own devices, and are anything but normal. Your interactions with them are important and will shape your journey. But be careful, not all survivors are friendly, and you will need to master an array of ranged and melee weapons if you are to survive.”

Players can prepare for the launch of Atomfall with the Limited Edition “Survival Pack” that is available for pre-order now in the Rebellion Shop until October 11th, which includes bonus in-game content and exclusive collectible items. Delivery for the “Survival Pack” will also be March 2025, though it’s important to note that the pack doesn’t include a copy of the full game. Included in the “Survival Pack” is: