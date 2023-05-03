Atomic Heart Reveals First DLC Trailer

Atomic Heart has gotten a trailer for its first DLC. Atomic Heart is one of the sleeper hits of 2023, it had a lot of momentum going into its release, but it sort of got overshadowed by other games like Hogwarts Legacy. Nevertheless, fans seemed to enjoy the game for its gameplay and aesthetic, but were notably critical of things like its dialogue which was a bit overbearing. The game seemed to have been a success and it will likely get a second wind later this year as the team behind the game is now moving on to DLC which should lure in returning players and possibly attract new players as well.

Atomic Heart has gotten a short little teaser for its first DLC, which appears to be unnamed right now. It shows off a very elaborate and strange facility that looks like something out of a Dr. Seuss story. Either way, we don't know much else about this DLC. It will release this summer and if it's being teased, it likely means we will get a few more teasers before a final trailer in the coming weeks. Either way, hopefully it won't be long before we get to play it.

We gave Atomic Heart a 3 out of 5 in our review, noting it has some great qualities and is even a good stand in for BioShock these days, but it can also be a frustrating experience. "Atomic Heart can be a frustrating experience, but it also gives you as the player more than enough variety to warrant a look if you are searching for an interesting shooter that has lots of options when it comes to your play style. There are some compelling ideas here, but much like the entirety of the game, they're a mixed bag. It's a little rough around the edges but there definitely is a good time to be had if you're looking for a spiritual successor to the Bioshock franchise."

What do you want to see from the Atomic Heart DLC? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.