Atomic Heart Confirms Change Players Have Been Asking For

Yesterday, developer Mundfish released a new Atomic Heart update alongside patch notes that revealed and detailed everything that was changed and improved. As for when the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game will get new content, we don't know. There's a possibility it won't, but developer Mundfish has previewed what's coming to the game in future patches.

There are three things teased, one of which is size settings for UI and subtitles. Many players have complained that the game's UI and subtitles are too small, so this will be a welcomed change for many. In addition to this, Mundfish has confirmed Gamepad Input remapping is coming soon. And finally, Steam Deck support is also right around the corner.

Unfortunately, specifics on when exactly any of this will be added, remains to be seen. It's noted this will release in future "patches." In other words, the suggestion here is this will all roll out across more than one update rather than at the same time. Meanwhile, there's no word when the first of these patches will release. Could be next week, could be later in the month, or even sometime in April.

Atomic Heart is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to other platorms, such as Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the contentious new first-person shooter, click here.

"Atomic Heart can be a frustrating experience, but it also gives you as the player more than enough variety to warrant a look if you are searching for an interesting shooter that has lots of options when it comes to your play style," reads a snippet of our official review of the game. "There are some compelling ideas here, but much like the entirety of the game, they're a mixed bag. It's a little rough around the edges but there definitely is a good time to be had if you're looking for a spiritual successor to the Bioshock franchise."