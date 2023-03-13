Atomic Heart Sequel Teased

Atomic Heart was released last month, and while it received mixed reviews from critics, it seems consumers are enjoying the title, or at least that's what its "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating suggests. In addition to this, it's sold well, especially by the standards of its developer Mundfish and its publisher Focus Home Interactive. In other words, a sequel always seemed likely and a sequel is exactly what fans are getting apparently.

The information comes the way of Aleksey Makarenkov, a journalist and YouTuber, who notes he was told by Mundfish that a sequel is already being planned. Of course, Mundfish has nothing more else to say, but it's good news for those enjoying the game. That said, it's important to note this information comes via translation, which means vital context or meaning may be lost in the process. In other words, take the information with a grain of salt.

Outside previously releasing an experimental VR game, Atomic Heart was Mundfish's freshman effort, and a fairly impressive freshmen effort considering the budget the game was likely made on. It will be interesting to see how the team can build on the foundation that has already been laid and build a more consistent, refined, and polished final product.

Atomic Heart is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the new BioShock-esq first-person shooter, click here.

"Atomic Heart can be a frustrating experience, but it also gives you as the player more than enough variety to warrant a look if you are searching for an interesting shooter that has lots of options when it comes to your play style," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "There are some compelling ideas here, but much like the entirety of the game, they're a mixed bag. It's a little rough around the edges but there definitely is a good time to be had if you're looking for a spiritual successor to the Bioshock franchise."

H/T, Twisted Voxel.