New Atomic Heart Update Adds Highly-Requested PS5 and Xbox Series X Feature

The latest update for Atomic Heart has added a feature that those on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms have been requesting since launch. Since arriving back in February, Mundfish's shooter Atomic Heart has been met with a mixed response from most who have tried out the new game for themselves. And while Atomic Heart hasn't lit the world on fire by any means, today's new patch should improve it considerably.

As of this moment, a massive new update for Atomic Heart has gone live that most notably brings 120hz support to PS5 and Xbox Series X. Essentially, this will allow for the performance on current-gen platforms to be better than ever before as long as players have a monitor that supports this feature. Beyond adding 120hz to Atomic Heart, Mundfish has also rectified a number of lingering bugs and other errors that have been found in the game. It remains to be seen if this update ends up bringing in a vast amount of new players, but it's good to see that Atomic Heart is continuing to rectify some of its early troubles.

The full patch notes for this new Atomic Heart update can be found attached below.

MAIN

● HUD, subtitle size settings

120Hz mode (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

(mode will work with compatible devices that are supported by consoles (TV or monitor and HDMI 2.1 cable) only; the presence of 120Hz does not guarantee the operation of the mode)

● Fixed an issue with unlocking achievements

(note the additional nuances in the recommendations section)

● Fixed an issue with auto-detection of voice-over language

VISUALS AND AUDIO

● Improved display of shadows

● Fixed an issue with cartoons being absent in save rooms

● Removed binding of funiculars to FPS in the Vavilov Complex tunnels

● Updated shaders

● In certain places, the white image on TVs has been changed to static

● Fixed an issue with art subtitles—translation will now be displayed

● Updated first-person animations and fixed issues with the character's body showing when playing with high FOV

QUESTS

● Fixed the freeze during the Morning Express quest

● Icarus in the VDNH now rises all the way when loading a save where it was stuck

● Fixed an issue with saving the puzzle with rays

● Fixed an issue with subtitle display (freezing)

GAMEPLAY / OPEN WORLD

● Added ability to loot corpses lying in the water

● Improved climbing in "corners"

● Added the ability to launch funiculars at the entrance to the Vavilov Complex tunnels after going through them

● Fixed an issue with getting stuck in collisions in some places

● Fixed several issues with the Mass Telekinesis ability

● Optimization and fixes for corpses of mobs

● Fixed an issue with health regeneration when loading a save

STABILITY

● Improved optimization (LTO and others)

PC ONLY

● Fixed DLC content visualization on the character in the main menu