New Attack on Titan 2 Multiplayer Trailer Highlights Co-Op Strategy

A new trailer for Attack on Titan 2 has been released by publisher Koei Tecmo, focusing on the game’s online mode and how players can work together to take down the game’s gigantic foes. Attack on Titan 2 currently boasts three ways to work together online: Story Mode, in which players work through the game’s linear storyline together; Scout Missions Mode, where up to four players can go on various missions together; and Annihilation Mode, where two teams of two players each go head to head in a battle to take down the most Titans before time runs out.

The latest trailer gives players a better look at how each of those work, and even how to communicate with the rest of the team before matches begin.

With only a little more than a month to go before the game releases for multiple platforms in the U.S., Koei Tecmo is also teasing a special new multiplayer mode that will release on launch day. Speaking of launch day, Koei Tecmo also recently announced that a set of pre-order bonuses will be available ahead of release, which differ between U.S. and European audiences.

The game’s cool new features extend beyond its already impressive multiplayer mode, of course. One of the best new feature is a character customization option that players can use to create their own avatars within the game. There are plenty of interesting clothing options and hairstyles, and they all stay faithful to the aesthetic of the series, meaning your character will fit right in as soon as they have boots on the ground.

When I went hands-on with Attack on Titan 2‘s Annihilation Mode, I found that there was a bit of a learning curve on the Nintendo Switch, but the chaos itself was enjoyable as our team figured things out. Flair seems to earn players extra points, so taking down the Titans efficiently and in style is something you might want to keep in mind when trying to earn your team a win.

Attack on Titan 2 is set for release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on March 20th.