Smite Is Adding Avatar: The Last Airbender, Legend of Korra Characters

SMITE, the free-to-play MOBA from Hi-Rez Studios' Titan Forge Games, has officially announced that it will be adding characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra to the game. Aang, Zuko, and Korra skins will be added as part of the new Avatar Battle Pass, which will be available to purchase in July. Considering that Netflix also recently upgraded the original show to HD on its service as well, it's a good time to be a fan of Avatar.

"All three characters will be available as skins in the all-new Avatar Battle Pass," Titan Forge Games states in its news post about the additions. "The Master Wizard Merlin will become Aang, bending water, earth, fire and air in a true show of Avatar power. Zuko will wield his sword – and bend fire – as Susano. And Korra will enter the Battleground of the Gods alongside pet polar bear dog Naga as Skadi."

"The Avatar Battle Pass has even more content for dedicated fans of the series, including an Appa ward skin and a global emote honoring unlucky cabbage vendors," the post continues. "Plus, this Battle Pass will include bonus prestige skins featuring Aang and Korra in their Avatar states, and Zuko disguised as The Blue Spirit."

Water. 💧

Earth. 🌿

Fire. 🔥

Air. 💨 Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony. Now, they're coming to the Battleground! SMITE is teaming up with @Nickelodeon for our next Battle Pass, featuring characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender & The Legend of Korra! pic.twitter.com/htwDoYTz26 — SMITE (@SMITEGame) June 22, 2020

More information about the Avatar Battle Pass is expected to be revealed this Wednesday, June 24th, at 3PM ET/12PM PT. SMITE is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Avatar: The Last Airbender right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.