Marvel’s Avengers Reveals a Special Iron Man Move

Even more details have been revealed about Marvel’s Avengers, the upcoming video game from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix that offers a new take on the Marvel Comics superhero team. It seems like new information is being carefully fed bit by bit, piece by piece to fans online nearly every single day, and this latest morsel is no different — and it hones in on a special move of Iron Man’s in the game.

As revealed earlier this month, Marvel’s Avengers includes a system called Heroics which basically boils down to this: every hero has three special moves in the form of a Support, Assault, and Ultimate Heroic. These go above and beyond your typical moves and abilities to dramatically change any given situation. That’s the case with Iron Man’s Assault Heroic as well: the Unibeam. You can check it out in the brief video below:

Iron Man harnesses his armor’s functionality – assisting the team & blasting enemies from afar. Powering up his Arc Reactor, Iron Man unleashes his Assault Heroic – the Unibeam – which fires a continuous beam of concentrated muon particle energy, destroying anything in its path. pic.twitter.com/U1e92liw33 — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 15, 2019

Now, in the past, the video game has revealed all three Heroics at once for heroes like Captain America and the Hulk. It does not appear that there’s been official word on Iron Man’s Support or Ultimate Heroics at this time, though they’re likely present in the long A-Day prologue video.

What do you think of Iron Man‘s Assault Heroic? Any of them calling your name, or do you like them all equally? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Square Enix recently described Marvel’s Avengers in a press release:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.