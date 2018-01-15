Awesome Games Done Quick Raises New Record Amount For Charity

If you haven’t tuned in to Awesome Games Done Quick anytime this past week, you missed out on something spectacular. A number of speedrunning gamers got together to charge through their games, all in the name of raising money for charity. And when all was said and done, they managed to raise a record amount for the Prevent Center Foundation.

The group announced that, over the course of the week, it has managed to raise $2,263,508, which beat out its previous record of $2.1 million set at a previous event. All that will go to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, and the number appears to continue to be rising, thanks to incoming donations, even after the event has come to a close.

The company noted that the donations came in from over 32,000 people, with 130 of them donating $1,000 or more.

In all, the event was host to over 150 runs, including one for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which closed out the event. The speedrunner of that managed to beat the game in just around four hours, by only completing the main quest.

The full list of runs that were made can be found here, starting with Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy’s Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, and continuing on through a number of old and new titles alike, including a few cult favorites. In fact, one of our favorite runs came towards the end, with grandpoobear running through Super Dram World 2, a customized version of Super Mario World with levels that would make meek gamers run away like mad. The Bloodborne 2 all bosses run was something else, too.

Thus far, the group has managed to raise $14.5 million for charity over the past few years, and it shows no signs of slowing down, as its next event, Summer Games Done Quick 2018, is set to take place from June 24th to July 1st. We suggest you tune in, if only to see some of the best speedrunners in the business do what they do best – and for a good cause, nevertheless.

We’ll check back with the Awesome Games Done Quick speedrunners in just a few months’ time!