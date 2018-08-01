Get the Super Hot ‘Azul’ Board Game For $31 While You Can

Azul is one of the hottest board games on the planet right now, and if you can find it on store shelves odds are it will cost you $39.99. However, you can order it online from Walmart right now for $31.12 (2-day shipping is free on orders of $35 or more). The price has been fluctuating on Amazon in recent days, but a the time of writing it was on backorder for $39.99 with a ship date of August 11th . Amazon’s price may change again, but the $31 price tag from Walmart is likely as good as it will get for quite some time, so take advantage of it while it lasts.

So why is Azul so popular? The official description should go a long way to answering that question:

“Azul was designed by the world famous, award winning game author Michael Kiesling. Azul captures the beautiful aesthetics of Moorish art in a contemporary board game. Players compete as artisans decorating the walls of the Royal Palace of Evora. By carefully drafting the correct quantity and style of tiles, the most clever of artisans plan ahead to maximize the beauty of their work (not to mention their scores!) while ensuring they wasted no supplies in the process. Introduced by the Moors, azulejos (originally white and blue ceramic tiles) were fully embraced by the Portuguese, when their King Manuel I, on a visit to the Alhambra palace in Southern Spain, was mesmerized by the stunning beauty of the Moorish decorative tiles. The king, awestruck by the interior beauty of the Alhambra, immediately ordered that his own palace in Portugal be decorated with similar wall tiles. As a tile-laying artist, you have been challenged to embellish the walls of the Royal Palace of Evora. Plan B Games, High quality components and fun, accessible gameplay, Fun tile drafting and tile placement mechanics, For 2-4 artisans, age 8 and up, Game plays in 30-40 minutes.”

Many of the reviews note that Azul is easy to learn and beautiful to look at. It’s also the #1 played board game according to the most recent poll from Board Game Geek.

