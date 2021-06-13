New Babylon’s Fall Trailer, PS5 Version Revealed at E3 2021

During its E3 2021 showcase, Square Enix debuted a new Babylon's Fall trailer and revealed the PS5 version of the game. In other words, in addition to PS4 and PC, the new game from PlatinumGames -- the makers of Bayonetta and NieR Automata -- is also coming to PS5.

Complimenting all of this was word that the game is now taking sign-ups for a closed beta, which will be divided into three phases, the first of which will begin in July on PC (Steam) only. Phase 2, which has no release window, will add PS4 players into the fold, and phase three will complete this by adding PS5 players into the mix.

"In Babylon’s Fall, players become a group of warriors known as the sentinels, bonded with special equipment called Gideon Coffins, and throw themselves into an odyssey to overcome the titanic Tower of Babylon, within which sleeps a great legacy. In addition to weapons wielded in both hands, characters can use the power of their Gideon Coffin to equip two more, allowing for combinations of up to four weapons at once. The capabilities of different equipment will also bring endless variation to the strategy that can be employed. The game’s visuals are achieved using a newly developed “brushwork style” to create a unique fantasy setting with a medieval oil painting aesthetic."

The game's official pitch continues:

"Featuring fluid co-op-combat, powerful weapons, and a unique, striking art style, the epic world of Babylon’s Fall is coming to the PlayStation 5 console, PlayStation 4, and Steam. The game can be played in parties up to four and will feature a range of post-launch game modes at no additional cost. More details will be revealed throughout the year and player recruitment for closed beta testing is now open."

Babylon's Fall is in development for the PS4, PS5, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's no word of a release date or a release trailer. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How does Babylon's Fall look?