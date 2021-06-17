Back 4 Blood Will Not Be Playable Offline

✖

Much to the dismay of some fans, Turtle Rock Studios' upcoming zombie-killing co-op game Back 4 Blood will not be playable in an offline manner. Although the title is one that will perhaps be best served by playing online, Turtle Rock has recently revealed that the game as a whole cannot even be played unless you are connected to the internet. Luckily, it sounds like this might not be something that will stay true well into the future.

When responding to a fan inquiry on social media, Turlte Rock made clear that Back 4 Blood, at least its launch day iteration, will not be able to be experienced unless you have an internet connection. "We're looking into ways we could support offline for the future but you will need an internet connection to play at launch," Turtle Rock said in response to the question. This answer was one that many fans were frustrated to hear about, especially since Left 4 Dead, which is the franchise Back 4 Blood is based on, did allow for this type of play.

We're looking into ways we could support offline for the future but you will need an internet connection to play at launch. — Turtle Rock Studios is Hiring (@TurtleRock) June 13, 2021

What makes this situation a bit more bizarre is that Back 4 Blood is very much playable in solo fashion. If you don't have a full squad to play with, the game will give you AI companions to play with, much like Left 4 Dead did. But to be unable to play in this manner unless you are connected to the internet almost defeats the purpose of AI teammates in some ways. Again, it remains to be seen if this will be an issue for long once Back 4 Blood actually releases.

And speaking of release, Back 4 Blood is set to launch later this fall on October 12 and will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. An open beta is also set to take place and will transpire this August.

So what do you think about this new information with Back 4 Blood? Is it going to have an impact on your purchasing decision? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.