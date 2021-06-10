Back 4 Blood Open Beta Dates Announced

✖

Back 4 Blood is slated to finally release later on in 2021, but ahead of that time, developer Turtle Rock Studios has been planning a new open beta phase that would allow players to give the game a go ahead of time. And while we have known about this beta for quite some time, today during Summer Game Fest, it was finally revealed when the trial phase will start to take place.

Confirmed in a new trailer for Back 4 Blood, it was announced that the open beta for the game will finally kick-off for all players on August 12. The beta will then continue through August 16, which will be the final instance (that we know of) where players can check out the co-op shooter prior to launch. For those that have already pre-ordered Back 4 Blood, however, this beta will be lasting a bit longer. Turtle Rock Studios will also be holding another early access beta beginning on August 5 and ending on the 9th for those that have already bought the game.

Summer just got a whole lot bloodier! See ya in the Open BETA, August 12th! #SummerGameFest #Back4Blood pic.twitter.com/R4wK82C84I — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) June 10, 2021

While this is big news on its own for Back 4 Blood, it won't be the only new information we'll be receiving in the coming days. Turtle Rock and WB Games are also planning to reveal more of the project in just a few short days in a live stream on June 13. At this time, we'll be getting our first look at how PvP will function in Back 4 Blood. Up until this point, we have only been shown the PvE aspect of the game.

As for when Back 4 Blood itself will be arriving, the game is set to release later this fall on October 12. It will also be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.

Are you planning to give this Back 4 Blood beta a try for yourself? Let me know down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.