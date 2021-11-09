Huge Back 4 Blood Update Released With Patch Notes

A new Back 4 Blood update is going live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass, and as the patch notes reveal, it’s a huge update. In fact, it’s perhaps the game’s biggest post-launch update. While it doesn’t do any one thing major, it does make a plethora of noteworthy changes, all of which add up.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how big the file size of the update is. It’s safe to assume it varies from platform to platform, and of course, considering the patch notes are so huge, it’s also safe to assume the file size is on the bigger side. If this is true, it may take a while to download the update, so prepare accordingly.

Highlights of the Patch Notes below (full patch notes here):

All Cleaners are now immediately available to use. Players are no longer required to finish the The Devil’s Return – The Crossing campaign chapter to unlock Doc, Karlee, Hoffman, and Jim

Completing any campaign chapter now unlocks all previous chapters

In-Game Voice Chat can now be disabled in the Audio Options

Added mute icon to HUD for players with voice chat off or who have been muted

First Time User Experience now sends players directly to Fort Hope

Additional post-round statistics added for Swarm PvP

Added a “Mute All” button to the scoreboard in Swarm PvP

First aid cabinets now show a preview of how much health they heal

Players now recover health while inside Fort Hope. This change does not affect players in the shooting range

Added the /all message command allowing players to send messages to the Global Chat Channel

Back 4 Blood is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It’s also — currently — available with Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For more coverage on the new Left 4 Dead-inspired game and all things gaming — including all of the latest, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here.