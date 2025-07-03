Many More Borderlands 4 Secrets Teased Ahead of Release

As players slowly discover more details about the highly anticipated release of Borderlands 4 later this year, Gearbox is making it clear that they will be holding a few things back until the official release date. Responding to news reporting on a muting feature for the series’ beloved and annoying mascot, Claptrap, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford posted on X about just how many more things they have still managed to keep secret from players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, just a few short months before release, players already know quite a bit about the upcoming looter shooter sequel. A first look trailer for the game was released back in December, showcasing cinematics and unveiling the struggle that will take place on the new setting planet: Kairos.

However, while players are given a general sense of the game’s plot and characters, the early trailers primarily featured cinematics and didn’t showcase much gameplay. While fans eventually received an extended gameplay trailer for the game, there is still plenty of room for Pitchford and the team behind Borderlands 4 to keep some features and details close to the chest before release.

So many things we are holding back from everyone until launch. So. Many. Things. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) July 2, 2025

The game’s scope has already promised to up the ante from previous titles and is set to feature “billions of weapons and accessories.” We also know from an April development blog that the tried-and-true rarity system will be getting an overhaul in Borderlands 4, which the team promises will make legendary drops feel more rewarding and have more surprises in store for players.

This recent X post is not the first time Pitchford has cryptically teased Borderlands 4. Back in August, Pitchford made a post shifting focus away from the Borderlands movie to raise the hype levels for the anticipated video game sequel.

“So what you’re saying is: You like what my friends and I do with our Borderlands video games even more than you like what some of the biggest and best cast and crew of film makers on the planet have done. I’m super flattered! We’re working extra hard four you on what’s next,” wrote Pitchford in an August 10th X post.

Some series fans are hoping for plenty of surprises to be unspoiled by the time the game comes out, but past series releases leave some reason to be concerned. Just a month before the release of Borderlands 3 in 2019, gameplay footage containing spoilers was leaked online, resulting in an investigation by Take-Two Interactive.

“Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts. Amass an arsenal of death-dealing firepower to wreak havoc as you tear your way across Kairos,” said the YouTube description for the Official First Look.

With the September 12th release date for Borderlands 4 closing in fast, fans who don’t want to risk getting spoiled may wish to limit their exposure to social media for the foreseeable future, just in case history repeats itself.