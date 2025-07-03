Epic Games Store Now Has $40 Worth of Free Games

Epic Games Store has not one, but two free PC games this week for all EGS users. As always, the free Epic Games Store games are available for exactly one week, or, in this case, until July 10. After this, each PC game will revert back to its normal price point on the Epic Games Store, but if claimed before this each game is free to keep perpetually unlike similar offers via PS Plus, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch Online, and Prime Gaming.

The first of the two free Epic Games Store games is 2023 release Backpack Hero, which was developed by Jaspel, and which normally costs $20. On Metacritic, Backpack Hero boasts a 76. Meanwhile, user reviews are a bit higher than this. For example, on Steam, it has an 86% approval rating across nearly 7,000 user reviews. Those that decide to check it out for the first time now that it is free on Epic Games Store should expect to dump at least 10 hours to complete it, but with side content factored in it is easy to dump roughly 50 or even 60 hours into the PC game.

The other new Epic Games Store free game is 2017 release Figment, which also normally costs $20. Released by Bedtime Digital Games, it earned a similar reception to Backpack Hero. On Metacritic, it has a score of 77. Meanwhile, on Steam it has an 87% approval rating after more than 1,000 user reviews. Those that decide to check it out now that it is free on Epic Games Store should expect a game that is about 5 to 6 hours long, roughly. Meanwhile, unlike Backpack Hero, it actually has a sequel, Figment 2: Creed Valley, which actually released the same year as Backpack Hero, 2023.

“Backpack Hero is a twist on your standard deck-building roguelike. It isn’t just about what you carry, but how you organize the items within your bag,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Placement has a huge impact on your items – find the right spot in your backpack to increase their power! Explore ancient dungeons, caves, swamps, and more! Meet colorful friends and fight deadly foes! Don’t get lost!”

“A musical action-adventure set in the recesses of the human mind… Welcome to the world of Figment. A strange and surreal world; a place filled with our deepest thoughts, urges and memories, populated by the many voices we hear in our heads,” reads an official blurb about the game for those who want to know more. “Join Dusty and his ever-optimistic friend, Piper, on an adventure through the different sides of the mind, solving puzzles to set things straight, beating back the nightmares and seeking to restore the courage that’s been lost.”

