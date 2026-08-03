Xbox Game and 2 Other Games Free With PlayStation Plus for 24 Hours

An Xbox game and two other games are free with PlayStation Plus for roughly the next 24 hours. At some point on August 4, the PS5 and PS4 games will stop being free with PlayStation Plus and be replaced with new free games. After this, they will revert to their normal price points on the PlayStation Store for PS Plus subscribers, but if claimed before then, they are free additions to your PSN library with an active PS Plus subscription. If your subscription lapses, you will lose access to each of the three games, like any other PlayStation Plus game, until you subscribe back up. Meanwhile, this offer is available via all three tiers of the subscription service: Essential, Extra, and Plus.

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One of these games is Xbox, Activision, and Sledgehammer Games’ 2023 release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Given there are two new Call of Duty games, another on the horizon, and the new re-releases ofCall of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, which have proven very popular, it’s hard to imagine there is too much interest in Modern Warfare III in 2026, but for those still interested in checking out this particular installment three years later, now there is no excuse if you have an active PS Plus subscription. If this doesn’t scratch any itch for you, there are two other games: CrossCode and For the King II.

CrossCode

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CrossCode is a 2018 old-school action RPG from developer Radical Fish Games and publisher Deck13. It boasts an 86 on Metacritic, a 3.93/5 on the PlayStation Store, is available on both PS4 and PS5, and normally costs $20.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is a first-person shooter released in 2023 by Sledgehammer Games and Activision as the 20th mainline installment in the COD series and the third in the rebooted Modern Warfare sub-series. It has a 56 on Metacritic, a 3.91/5 on the PlayStation Store, is available on both PS4 and PS5, and normally costs $70.

For the King II

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For the King II is another 2023 game but from developer Ironoak Games and publisher Curve Games as a sequel to 2018’s For the King. The tactical RPG has a 76 on Metacritic, a 3.47/5 on the PlayStation Store, is available on both PS4 and PS5, and normally costs $24.99.

Those with either a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscription can now also download a banned PS5 game for free with their subscription. And in this case, this game is probably more noteworthy and better than the three games above, which is typically how it is with Extra vs Essential-only games.