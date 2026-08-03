New Nintendo Direct Announced for This Week, But It’s Dedicated Entirely to One Switch 2 Game

Nintendo has announced that it will be holding a new Direct presentation within the coming day, but it will only center around one title that’s soon releasing for Switch 2. On virtually an annual basis, Nintendo holds a new Direct in either August or September that highlights its upcoming games that will be releasing across the fall and winter months. And while such a presentation may still be happening in 2026, the next Direct that Nintendo will be hosting will instead focus on one title rather than the multitude that are on the horizon.

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Set to transpire tomorrow, August 4th, at 10am ET/7am PT, Nintendo’s newest Direct will be dedicated entirely to Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave. Set to release in September, Fortune’s Weave is the latest entry in Nintendo’s beloved strategy series and is poised to be one of the publisher’s biggest games for the remainder of 2026. Now, Nintendo will be sharing more information about Fortune’s Weave in this Direct to provide fans with a better idea of what to expect.

As for the Direct itself, Nintendo has said that this broadcast for Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave will clock in at around 20 minutes in length. Specific details of what will be shown in the live stream weren’t provided, but Nintendo will undoubtedly share a ton of new gameplay footage in addition to new info on the story of Fortune’s Weave. This will undoubtedly be the most extensive look at Fortune’s Weave that has been shown so far and will be perfect for anyone trying to decide if they want to pick up the game at launch.

The Heroic Games are approaching! Tune in on Aug 4 at 7am PT for the Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Direct, featuring roughly 20 minutes of new information about the game. #NintendoDirect



Watch here: https://t.co/z9IuBgzMEC pic.twitter.com/anw2TcX0XL — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 3, 2026

While this Fire Emblem-focused Direct will happen this week, Nintendo is almost certainly planning another broadcast that should transpire in the coming month or so. Outside of Fortune’s Weave, Nintendo’s biggest game for the remainder of the year will be its new remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Currently, Nintendo has shown almost nothing of its new version of Ocarina of Time, which means that we’ll likely get a much more extensive look at it whenever its next standard Direct transpires. Closer to its launch, we could also get a dedicated Direct for the Ocarina of Time remake that’s similar to this one being held for Fortune’s Weave, but Nintendo has yet to confirm anything of the sort just yet.

As for Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave itself, the game is set to arrive next month on September 17th and will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2. For more info on Fortune’s Weave prior to its release, be sure to continue following our coverage here on ComicBook in the coming days and weeks.