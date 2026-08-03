Next PlayStation State of Play Date Reportedly Revealed

The next PlayStation State of Play date has reportedly been revealed, and it is soon. The last PlayStation State of Play was on June 2, and it was a big one. The reveal of a new God of War game headlined the showcase, even if said God of War game proved to be contentious. Beyond this, Marvel’s Wolverine got its first extended showcase, Until Dawn 2 was announced, and several highly-anticipated releases on the horizon made an appearance. It wasn’t the biggest and best showcase ever, but by State of Play standards, it was noteworthy. Typically, PlayStation has a State of Play in the late summer/early fall window, and a new report reveals this isn’t about to change. In other words, the next State of Play may be imminent.

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The new report comes the way of Nash Weedle, a well-known industry insider with a decent track record, but who is primarily known for scoops pertaining to Nintendo, not PlayStation. That said, his track record does extend beyond Nintendo, just seldomly. It’s not one of the well-known PlayStation insiders with the scoop, though, but Nash Weedle. And according to Nash Weedle, the next PlayStation State of Play is going to happen on September 3. Adding to this, he claims it will be a “general” PlayStation State of Play rather than specific to one game, like Marvel’s Wolverine, which is no doubt going to get a dedicated State of Play soon. Unfortunately, this is where the report stops. There is no mention of any specific game appearing.

Contentious State of Play

Of course, take this new information with a grain of salt. Not only is it not official, but it is subject to change. And State of Play dates are pretty fluid and can change often, which is why they aren’t announced until they are very close. This is mostly because it’s a giant triangulation of multiple partners being ready at once, which isn’t easy.

Assuming this intel is accurate, though, it will be interesting to see PlayStation’s approach and whether they lock comments and lock the chat down. And this is because this will be the first State of Play since the very controversial decision to stop making physical game discs in 2028. This is also only days after the planned “PS5 Blackout.”

Not only is this going to be tricky for PlayStation, but bad for partners. We already see random game trailers get voted down to oblivion and get raided with negative comments for simply existing on the PlayStation YouTube channel. This will be an even greater concentration. In other words, if I’m revealing a game, I don’t want it to be at this State of Play and get caught up in Sony’s mess. Even if the negativity is artificial and unrelated, a giant dislike bar and many negative comments are not how you want to make an introduction and present yourself to future interested consumers.