5 Iconic RPGs That Deserve a Remake Like Final Fantasy 7

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake games have comprised a whole trilogy, with a third and final entry set to deliver the last revival of the original iconic RPG. Having multiple titles in the remake series allowed players to see a fleshed out world that simply wasn’t possible before, arguably reaching the scope the first FF7 once had, but couldn’t reach due to limitations back in the day. Other amazing RPGs may also benefit from not just a remake, but a series of games that help them realize long-held potential for eager new audiences.

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Although some fans are getting tired of FF7 Remake due to how long it has taken to produce every game in the series, both FF7 Remake and Rebirth are highly praised games individually. The high-quality of these games paid attention to what was beloved in the first FF7, extending and improving upon some areas to give newcomers and franchise veterans something fresh to experience. However, not every RPG that comes back has to be from developer Square Enix, as many other classics likely deserve the treatment just as much as that studio’s extensive library.

5. Chrono Trigger

Whenever the topic of classic RPG remakes comes around, Chrono Trigger is an obvious choice many players go to. This is for good reason too, as Chrono Trigger is arguably one of the best games ever made for the genre, being made by Square in association with Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. With the sequel Chrono Cross as well, this game could easily have enough content to comprise a stellar remake series after a long period of dormancy similar to FF7.

Chrono Trigger was already ahead of its time among RPGs, as it featured a gameplay structure that closely resembles what is the standard for the genre today. Quests appear organically through player curiosity, close to what became extremely popular with 2023’s Baldur’s Gate 3. The time-travel narrative, memorable characters, and lack of random encounters already made Chrono Trigger interesting at the time of its release, but these systems lend itself well to be brought back in fresh ways.

Almost the exact same process for Final Fantasy 7‘s remakes could be applied to Chrono Trigger, with overhauled combat that helps merge modern ideas with the original game’s classic systems. Combo link attacks can remain, with different games in the series possibly changing how combat works depending on where the player’s party is. For example, having unique combat options in the past and future of Chrono Trigger‘s story could help expand gameplay. The number of possibilities tied to a Chrono Trigger remake series are endless, especially when you consider the secrets and multiple endings the original game had.

4. Suikoden

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The Suikoden series has multiple games that could justify a remake series, with modern graphics and visuals likely being able to fully capture the original scope of those RPGs. There have been remasters of this franchise’s biggest hits, but a full remake could capture the grand feeling of the original games, especially one of developer Konami’s most underrated titles — Suikoden 2. This game was arguably the pinnacle of political and military themed RPGs, with huge armies and massive battles feeling much larger in scale than the smaller party sizes of other genre games.

Suikoden 2 alone allowed players to recruit 108 different characters for their army, featuring a mixture of people connected to the story and others with their own personal quirks. The sheer size of the stories tied to these characters are big enough to fill up several remake games, with the alliances you make in one bleeding to another to create a cohesive, connected story. Although the depth of features from one Suikoden game to another are not always 1:1, having a remake based off one game’s original ideas could help inspire adaptations of other entries in the series.

3. Breath of Fire

Several Breath of Fire games are easily primed for a remake series, both for its innovative gameplay and fantastic world building that could encompass a project on FF7 Remake‘s scale. Breath of Fire 3 in particular could get a significant modern re-release through a fully realized remake, taking some of the series’ best elements and refining them for new audiences. The signature feature of most Breath of Fire games is the ability to transform into a dragon, customizing combat styles through gene-splicing or taking on specific elemental dragon forms.

This already is cool enough in spectacle to be elevated in a remake through modern visuals, enticing players who want to personalize what their dragon form does. On the other hand, other character fusion and master-apprentice relationships in early Breath of Fire games also added gameplay depth to the series, which could be enhanced in a remake or overhauled into something players engage with eagerly. Strategy defines most of Breath of Fire‘s adventures with unique mechanics from each game, so such freedom would suit a remake looking to adopt everything that made the original titles great.

The world of Breath of Fire is also ideal for a remake series, with a large, detailed setting that merges traditional fantasy with post-apocalyptic themes in a distinct mixture of genres. The mature stories of these games reflect those told in FF7 Remake and Rebirth, with ideas of existential crisis and larger organizations harming an otherwise hopeful world creating a compelling, if often straightforward, narrative. As one of the more underrated RPG series out there, Breath of Fire has a number of stories that could fit for a few solid remake games.

2. Legend of Dragoon

The Legend of Dragoon is an RPG developed originally by Japan Studio, the creators of Shadow of the Colossus, Gravity Rush, and other legendary gaming titles. Unlike other games on this list, Legend of Dragoon exists as a one-time entry, with no follow-ups to continue its setting. However, this did not prevent the game from being one of the most ambitious RPGs of all time, existing on four separate discs at its physical release, which was one more than the original Final Fantasy 7.

This cult-classic title was influential for a number of reasons, including the turn-based attack systems that required players to press buttons at the exact right time to chain combos. This was a system that later inspired award-winning Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, a game that has acquired countless accolades since its 2025 release. Similar to Breath of Fire, dragon transformations in Legend of Dragoon added new gameplay variety, while pre-rendered backgrounds and CGI cutscenes built a grandiose feel to the title years before they would become expectations of AAA projects.

The story and characters reflect the epic scale of Legend of Dragoon, using familiar tropes that craft an interesting tale. That being said, localization issues and pacing problems would make a remake almost necessary for the game to come back, fixing confusions players had before. Polishing the presentation of this title could create a definitive version of the game for players to experience, even if it would be hard to get members of the now shut down Japan Studio to return to remake this game.

1. Skies of Arcadia

It’s honestly baffling Skies of Arcadia hasn’t had a remake or remaster already, given how perfect its world is for improved graphics and visuals. Released on the Sega Dreamcast, Skies of Arcadia is a beloved game fans have been begging to return for years, mainly for how intricate its setting, characters, and story are. This game features your party of characters traveling through open skies to chart the world map as you go, lending a true sense of adventure to your actions based on where you want to explore.

Recruitable NPC characters lent a sense of personalization to your crew as well, with party members feeling like real people you have to convince to come along on your journey with you. Sky pirates and other factions are discovered naturally as you play, leading to a sense of discovery similar to reading One Piece or watching other adventure-focused media. The upbeat nature of the story and strong bonds you form between characters lends itself to an unforgettable experience that could get much better with improvements to some areas.

Tweaks to combat and base building could make Skies of Arcadia feel more immersive than ever before in a remake, especially one on the scale of FF7 Remake. Through a series, this game could get even bigger and better, perhaps creating one of the best RPG remakes we’ve ever seen.