Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition with Physical Collectibles Revealed

Baldur's Gate 3, despite being one of the most successful games of the year in terms of player reception as well as an easy Game of the Year contender, has never been released in a physical version thus far. The game's success has been driven entirely through physical sales and on fewer platforms than expected, no less, considering how the Xbox version of the game still isn't out yet, though that release is expected to happen in December. For those who've been pining for a physical version of the game plus some collectibles to add to their Baldur's Gate 3 experience, however, Larian Studios has finally unveiled plans to release the game physically via the Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition.

If that sounds familiar, you may be thinking of the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game which was the only extra option beyond the base game back when it was released first for the PC platform and later for the PlayStation 5. This new physical bundle comes with everything that was previously included in the Digital Deluxe Edition plus some extras for collectors.

Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition Contents

Playable-on-disc? Must be the Baldur's Gate 3 – Deluxe Edition.



Preorder: https://t.co/akFhQIQ4ie



The Deluxe Edition for PS5, Xbox, and PC includes the Digital Deluxe edition, as well as exclusive physical feelies, including a 3-disc OST, map, and more – all for $79.99. pic.twitter.com/rPFTpbHPwh — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) November 16, 2023

Since the Deluxe Edition includes everything that was in the Digital Deluxe Edition, we've included both lists of extras below to show what's what. The Deluxe Edition of Baldur's Gate 3 costs $79.99 regardless of whether you're buying it on the PC, PlayStation, or Xbox. The Digital Deluxe Edition, by comparison, cost $79.99 by itself on the PlayStation 5 and was an optional DLC on the PC for $9.99. You can also see an all-in-one shot of everything that's included in the Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition above. Considering how many more expensive versions of games nowadays seem to give you less than what's in this one for around the same price, Larian Studios' physical version of Baldur's Gate 3 seems like it was worth the wait.

Digital Contents

Divinity Item Pack

Bard Song Pack

Exclusive Dice Skin

Paintings from Rivellon

Adventurer's Pouch

Digital OST

Digital Artbook

Digital Character Sheets

Physical Contents

Original Game Soundtrack

Map

Stickers

Patches

Mind Flayer Poster

1 PC Game Disc, 2 PS5 Game Discs, or 3 Xbox Game Discs, depending on platform version

Game Box

Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition Release Date

Baldur's Gate 3 players have been waiting for this sort of thing for awhile now, but when will it actually be out? Unfortunately for those who've been looking forward to owning Baldur's Gate 3 physically, you'll have to wait awhile longer. The site featuring the physical edition is accepting preorders now, but the purchases aren't expected to start shipping out until Q1 2024.

An FAQ on that same site answers a few more broad questions that players might have about their purchases. If you haven't yet played the exceptional Baldur's Gate 3 and are somehow still on the fence about it, you can check out our review here.