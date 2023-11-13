Baldur's Gate 3 Developer Teases Imminent Xbox Release Date Announcement

It looks like developer Larian Studios is gearing up to announce the release date for Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox Series X and S platforms. In recent weeks, Larian has continued to stress that it's still intending to let loose BG3 on Xbox platforms before the end of 2023. With the year rapidly coming to a close, though, some Xbox fans have worried that the acclaimed RPG might not be releasing in this window. Fortunately, Larian has now indicated in a new statement that the launch date for BG3 on Xbox could finally be shared with the public in the coming days.

In a post on Larian's official X (or Twitter) account, the studio said that it's going to be a "busy week" when it comes to Baldur's Gate 3. The studio also called out Xbox fans, in particular, to keep an eye out for a "formal announcement" quite soon. Although it wasn't explicitly said that this reveal would be tied to release date for Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox, given that this is the announcement that fans are waiting for the most, it seems like a virtual guarantee that this is what this tease would result in.

Outside of this tease tied to Xbox platforms, Larian indicated that it will also have news to share regarding a physical version of Baldur's Gate 3 as well. For the time being, BG3 is only available to download in a digital capacity across PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. Clearly, though, a physical version of the title is also in the works and could be arriving relatively soon. When we have more information on this front later in the week, we'll be sure to keep you up to date here on ComicBook.com.

