Baldur's Gate 3 "On Track" to Release for Xbox in December

Larian Studios has informed those on Xbox Series X and S that its acclaimed RPG Baldur's Gate 3 is lining up to release this coming month in December. Earlier this week, Larian teased fans that it would have more to share about BG3 coming to Xbox in the coming days. Now, that announcement has finally come about, and while it hasn't resulted in an actual date being shared just yet, it's at least known when this reveal will be happening.

Shared on Larian's official X (or Twitter) account today, the studio told fans of the new December 2023 launch window for Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox. As for the proper release date reveal, Larian said that it would be making this announcement early next month at The Game Awards. This year, The Game Awards is set to transpire on Thursday, December 7, which means that the launch date can be expected to finally arrive this evening when the show occurs. Additionally, Larian noted that it would have a new "World Premiere" to share to accompany this announcement, suggesting that the reveal will surely come as part of a larger trailer.

Xbox players, we hear you’re looking for more news on Baldur’s Gate 3. The game is on track for a December release.



We’ll see you at The Game Awards for the World Premiere™ of the exact release date. — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) November 15, 2023

Speaking of The Game Awards, there's a good chance that Baldur's Gate 3 could clean house at this year's edition of the event. In total, BG3 received eight different nominations across a variety of categories, tied for the most alongside Alan Wake 2. Additionally, Baldur's Gate 3 is nominated for the show's biggest honor, Game of the Year, where it will be competing with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and again, Alan Wake 2. On paper, though, Baldur's Gate 3 is likely the frontrunner for 2023's GOTY given that it's already been winning numerous other awards and is tied with Tears of the Kingdom on Metacritic as the best-reviewed game of the year.

With all of this in mind, it's clear why those on Xbox Series X and S have been having such a tough time waiting for Baldur's Gate 3 to finally come to their own platform of choice. Whenever the game's release date for Xbox is finally announced, we'll share it with you here on ComicBook.com.