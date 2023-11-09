New Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix Improves Astarion and Shadowheart

A new hotfix for Baldur's Gate 3 has today been released by Larian Studios. In between larger updates for BG3, Larian has kept on releasing smaller hotifxes to improve specific errors that have been found in the acclaimed RPG. As of today, this trend has continued once again as Larian has now addressed two notable problems that players have had with both Astarion and Shadowheart.

Downloadable at this very moment, Baldur's Gate 3 update version 4.1.1.3911062 has hit PC and PS5 and squashes about 10 specific bugs in total. Of this group, the most notable improvements have come to Astarion and Shadowheart. For starters, Larian fixed a small issue with Shadowheart where they would not follow the rest of the party at all times. As for Astarion, this patch resyncs the character's voice lines with their subtitles, which previously would get out of whack.

"We've got a hotfix for you today, addressing some visual issues and bugs," Larian said of the new patch. "This hotfix corrects an issue where Astarion's voice wasn't quite following what he was supposed to say during dialogues. Speaking of following, we've also asked Shadowheart to stop getting distracted by the wonderful vistas of the Sword Coast. She should now follow along with the rest of the team."

You can find the full patch notes for this new BG3 hotfix attached below.

Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #10 Patch Notes

FIXES