New Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix Improves Astarion and Shadowheart
The latest hotfix for BG3 is now available to download.
A new hotfix for Baldur's Gate 3 has today been released by Larian Studios. In between larger updates for BG3, Larian has kept on releasing smaller hotifxes to improve specific errors that have been found in the acclaimed RPG. As of today, this trend has continued once again as Larian has now addressed two notable problems that players have had with both Astarion and Shadowheart.
Downloadable at this very moment, Baldur's Gate 3 update version 4.1.1.3911062 has hit PC and PS5 and squashes about 10 specific bugs in total. Of this group, the most notable improvements have come to Astarion and Shadowheart. For starters, Larian fixed a small issue with Shadowheart where they would not follow the rest of the party at all times. As for Astarion, this patch resyncs the character's voice lines with their subtitles, which previously would get out of whack.
"We've got a hotfix for you today, addressing some visual issues and bugs," Larian said of the new patch. "This hotfix corrects an issue where Astarion's voice wasn't quite following what he was supposed to say during dialogues. Speaking of following, we've also asked Shadowheart to stop getting distracted by the wonderful vistas of the Sword Coast. She should now follow along with the rest of the team."
You can find the full patch notes for this new BG3 hotfix attached below.
Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #10 Patch Notes
FIXES
- Fixed Shadowheart not following the party.
- Fixed the sliders for eye makeup and tattoo intensity not working on controller.
- Fixed a potential crash relating to Vulkan. This solves the DEVICE_LOST error upon minimising the game window.
- Fixed an issue causing a desync between Astarion's voiced lines and subtitles.
- Player characters will no longer be on literal fire in the scene with Vlaakith in the crèche.
- Fixed male dwarf barbarians' shoes, which were missing their texture and looked like big blueberries.
- The waypoints menu now opens correctly when triggered from the Character Sheet on controller.
- Fixed items always being picked up as wares after you picked up at least one as a ware.
- Fixed enemies in Ramazith's Tower getting stuck during combat if they are trying to fly from a lower floor to reach players on an upper floor.