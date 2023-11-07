A New Baldur's Gate 3 Mode May Have Leaked Thanks To A Peculiar Achievement

Baldur's Gate 3 has been a major hit for developer Larian Studios. The RPG's deep mechanics and rich writing have picked up a ton of fans who appreciate how dense the world is. Some of those players love a challenge and bump the difficulty up to Tactican, which is BG3's version of Hard mode; however, there are players out there who want something even harder. Fortunately for them, it looks like a recent patch may have leaked a new achievement that hints they'll be getting exactly what they want in the near future.

The news was first spotted by Dexerto who noted that a recent post on the Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit showed what appeared to be a newly leaked achievement. The post in question comes from u/WOferino93 who claims to have gotten the screenshot from the achievement screen on GOG. The achievement is called Foehammer and is given to players who complete the game in Honour Mode.

Long-time Larian fans will note that the studio previously used a similar mode in Divinity: Original Sin 2. There, the actual difficulty doesn't change too much, but it does restrict you to a single save file. Thus, players won't be able to save scum their way through situations and will need to commit to a decision. Anyone who has played Baldur's Gate 3 will know that, even if Larian doesn't do anything to the difficulty, this tweak will make things much tougher.

Larian could also elect to do something completely different with this iteration of Honor Mode. The studio hasn't given any hints about what this achievement is a part of, but it is clear that the team is working on something new. Hopefully, it's ready in time for the game's eventual launch on Xbox platforms.

When Is Baldur's Gate 3 Coming to Xbox?

PlayStation, it's party time.



Baldur's Gate 3 is now out on PS5!



Get it here: https://t.co/eTeYRCRkHO pic.twitter.com/ROWwZuqw31 — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) September 6, 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 first launched on PC before coming to PlayStation 5 about a month later. After that, everyone has been wondering where the Xbox Series X/S port is. Over the weekend, there were rumors that BG3 was finally going to come to Xbox on December 6. Unfortunately for Microsoft fans, Larian's director of publishing made it clear that the rumored date was exactly that and that the team doesn't actually have a firm date ready yet.

That said, the team still plans to release Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox by the end of 2023. It's possible it could get pushed if something isn't announced at some point soon, but for now, the assumption is that we'll hear more about it in the next few weeks. Either way, the December 6 date isn't legit (at least right now) and Xbox fans will need to wait a little longer to learn exactly when BG3 is coming to their console.

Baldur's Gate 3 is available now on PlayStation 5 and PC.