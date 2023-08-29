Baldur's Gate 3 Developer Teases "Major" Improvements With Patch 2

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has provided the first details of what it will be adding to its acclaimed RPG with the forthcoming release of Patch 2. Since launching on PC earlier this month, Larian has gone on to let loose its first substantial update for Baldur's Gate 3 which brought about over 1,000 various overhauls and bug fixes. Now, the first bits of information tied to the game's next substantial update have been provided.

Shared on social media, Larian Studios informed Baldur's Gate 3 fans that Patch 2 is set to release quite soon. Although the developer didn't provide a specific launch date for this update, it was said that the patch will focus on making performance upgrades to the title alongside a variety of other alterations. For now, Larian has only broadly outlined what Patch 2 will have in store, but it promised fans that more info will be revealed soon enough.

"Patch 2 is around the corner," Larian said on its official X (or Twitter) account today. "It features major performance improvements, many new tweaks & changes, and begins our journey incorporating feedback into Origin Character epilogues, among other major things. Details coming soon."

When Will Patch 2 for Baldur's Gate 3 Release?

As mentioned, Larian has yet to provide a release date for Baldur's Gate 3's next update, so it's hard to know when exactly fans might be able to access this patch. That being said, Baldur's Gate 3 has another big milestone coming up soon with the launch of the game on PlayStation 5. Specifically, BG3 will hit PS5 next week on September 6. In all likelihood, Larian might look to line up the release of Patch 2 with the game's PS5 version as it would allow PlayStation users to access these improvements right away. Regardless of whether or not this proved to be accurate, it sounds like more details on Patch 2 for BG3 could be coming about before the end of the week.

What's Next for Baldur's Gate 3?

Outside of these continued patches for the PC version of Baldur's Gate 3 and the arrival of the game on PS5, Larian still has an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S edition in the works as well. Recently, Larian said that the Xbox iteration of BG3, which previously didn't have a launch window of any sort, is now promised to hit the consoles before the end of 2023. Given the early success of Baldur's Gate 3, it also seems likely that DLC will come about in the future, although no official confirmation has yet to be provided on this front.