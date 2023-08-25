Baldur's Gate 3's First Major Update Has Balance Changes and Over 1,000 Fixes

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has been hyping up its first big update for awhile now while saying that it'd include thousands of fixes for players to read over, and now that the patch notes for the Baldur's Gate 3 update are out, we can see the developer wasn't kidding around. The patch notes are so lengthy that they couldn't even fit on Steam as they would've reached the text limit and had to instead be posted directly on the Baldur's Gate 3 site. A list of highlights did talk about the most important changes which included tons of progression fixes, but even those "highlights" are longer than most other games' full sets of patch notes.

All that goes to say that the patch notes are better read here to get a full picture of what Larian's done with the update, but if you're looking for some quick things to take note of, the highlights for balance updates, not just fixes, are the place to start.

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch Notes -- Balance Highlights

Made gold bounties more generous in several containers across the game.

Increased players' HP bonus in Explorer Mode from +50% to +100%.

Fixed the Freecast tadpole power to properly reset on Long Rest. It was creating infinite spell slots and Sorcery Points for sorcerers.

Arcane Tricksters' Mage Hand Legerdemain now does not expire until destroyed, and does not lose Invisibility on Long Rest.

You can no longer have multiple Mage Hands active at the same time.

The Shield reaction can no longer be used while Silenced.

Fixed not being able to create 5th Level spell slots from Sorcery Points.

College of Lore bards can now pick which additional skill proficiency they receive. Bards that are already of the College of Lore need to respec to get this choice.

Made sure proper spell DC is applied during multiclassing.

Added spells to bards' Magical Secrets feature: Banishing Smite, Animate Dead, Crusader's Mantle, Hunger of Hadar, Revivify, Sleet Storm, Rage of Enfeeblement, Web, Entangle, Hunter's Mark, Sanctuary, Thunderous Smite, Bone Chill, Eldritch Morphic Blast, Fire Bolt, Ray of Frost, Sacred Flame.

The Club of Hill Giant Strength now increases Strength to 19 and not some puny 15.

Fixed a bug with ranged enemies reapplying Hunter's Mark constantly, even when not needed.

Warlocks' Pact of the Chain summons now get to use their Extra Attack more than once.

Fixed NPCs sometimes spotting you even if they're not supposed to be able to.

Fixed an issue where multiple rolls trigger if you walk along the edge of a cone of vision.

Danse Macabre ghouls will no longer kill you when you Long Rest.

If you make a successful Saving Throw against a poison, you will now gain immunity to that specific poison for 2 turns.

Grym, the Protector of the Forge, now deals more damage in Tactician Mode.

Meenlocks are now immune to the shadow curse.

Increased the HP and AC of Orin.

Lorroakan can no longer cast his signature reaction spell, Elemental Retort, when silenced.

Helped Minthara remember how to use her weapons.

Fixed enemies targeting you from above through the ceiling in the Gauntlet of Shar.

Enabled trespass warnings for any additional characters that trespass after the first instead of immediately triggering combat.

Fixed NPCs attacking outside of their turn when combat starts during forced Turn-Based Mode.

Baldur's Gate 3's Next Updates

So, with this massive update out now, what's next for the game? While this update focused more on fixes and such for potential roadblocks that'd affect the game's many different progression points regarding interactions with objects or characters, there's another one on the way that's going to target performance issues, too. A release window for that one wasn't given, but Larian said players shouldn't have to wait too long for it.

"You won't be waiting long for Patch 2, which is right around the corner," Larian said. "This update will feature significant performance improvements – but we'll go into more detail about that closer to its release."