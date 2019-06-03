Baldur’s Gate 3 Will Reportedly Be Revealed This Thursday

According to a new report, Larian Studios will reveal Baldur’s Gate 3 this week. More specifically, the new entry in the classic Dungeons & Dragons role-playing video game series will be revealed during Google Stadia’s “Connect” on Thursday, likely as the opening of the show. The report comes way of journalist Liam Robertson, who has built a reputation in the industry for having scoops and accurately reporting on them. And this lines up mostly with what I’ve heard about the game’s reveal as well.

As you may know, word of Baldur’s Gate 3 first emerged last week, when Larian Studios — the makers of critically-acclaimed Divinity Original Sin — seemingly teased that a new installment in the series from yesteryear was its next game.

A catch-up for anyone who hasn’t been following: My sources indicated that this was the date and time of the reveal. I also heard that Baldur’s Gate III was planned to open the show. With half of that being confirmed, BG3 is looking likely.https://t.co/FjlUPwmQH3 — Liam Robertson (@Doctor_Cupcakes) June 3, 2019

For those that missed it: earlier today Google announced that it will reveal the launch info, price, and the games line-up of Stadia, its new ambitious, streaming-based gaming platform. And from the looks it, to kick off the show, Google will present Baldur’s Gate 3. What will be interesting to see is if Google has an exclusivity on the title. I doubt it has complete exclusivity of the game, but maybe there’s a timed exclusivity in the works?

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt, like any unofficial information. That said, Robertson is normally a pretty reliable source, and his information (mostly) lines up with what I’ve been hearing about the game the past couple of days.

