Adventure RPG Inspired by Kiki’s Delivery Service Is Headed to Switch 2 This Year

Since its launch last year, the Switch 2 has sold impressively well. However, many Nintendo fans are still waiting for the first big, first-party game to truly sell them on the console. That could well be the first-ever Pokemon life sim, Pokemon Pokopia, which will hit the platform this March. But even if the library of Switch 2 exclusives from Nintendo is still relatively small, the platform’s offerings continue to grow. Many third-party games are launching with enhanced Switch 2 editions of their titles, as well. And that now includes a highly anticipated cozy adventure RPG with Kiki’s Delivery Service vibes.

Like many indie games these days, The Witch’s Bakery began its journey with a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign. The game has more than quadrupled its original funding goal, as gamers are eager to see the Parisian adventure inspired by Kiki’s Delivery Service come to life. Sunny Lab Games set a 2026 release window for the game late last year, with a confirmed launch on “all platforms.” Now, the team has revealed that this plan includes a dedicated Switch 2 edition.

The Witch’s Bakery Reveals Switch 2 Edition & Physical Pre-Orders (But There’s a Catch)

Image courtesy of Sunny Lab and Silver Lining Interactive

If you haven’t been following this game the way I have, let’s break down what The Witch’s Bakery actually is. The game is billed as “a cozy adventure RPG in Paris.” The devs have explicitly noted it’s inspired in part by the beloved Studio Ghibli film, Kiki’s Delivery Service. That inspiration is on full display in the game’s key art, which features a witch riding a broomstick. The Witch’s Bakery centers on a witch who opens a bakery in modern Paris. Gameplay will focus on exploring Paris, helping heal the emotional woes of locals, and managing the magical bakery.

This game is among the most anticipated RPG management sims of recent years, with over 4.5K wishlists on Steam and over 50K followers on X. It doesn’t yet have a specific release date, but is anticipated to arrive in Q2 of 2026. So, there’s not that much longer to wait. And now, we know that along with Steam, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, the game will have a dedicated Switch 2 edition, too.

On January 22nd, Sunny Lab Games confirmed that The Witch’s Bakery is getting a Switch 2 edition. Not only that, but the game will also get a physical release, something that’s becoming increasingly rare these days, especially for indie titles. The Witch’s Bakery is up for pre-order with physical editions for PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. And the pre-order bonus? An official digital cookbook featuring recipes from the baking-centric game.

Image courtesy of Sunny Lab and Silver Lining Interactive

However, not everyone is pleased. The Switch 2 edition will follow an unpopular trend for the new Nintendo console. Rather than having the full game data on the card, The Witch’s Bakery will be a Game-Key Card. The Switch and PS5 editions, however, will be traditional physical releases. So, while people are frustrated about the Switch 2 physical release details, there will at least be some options to own this upcoming adventure RPG in true physical form.

